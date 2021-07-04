Double Click 728 x 90
Megan Fox claims she realized Machine Gun Kelly was her “soulmate”

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 02:34 pm
Megan Fox

Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have been the buzz of the town since their romance was initially reported months ago.

The duo appears to be getting more intense with each passing day, as the Transformers actor recently referred to her partner as her “soulmate.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t interested in wasting time when it comes to tying the knot. According to a source close to the pair, they want to be engaged as soon as possible.

The actor told The Washington Post in an interview that: “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like…‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.’”

Fox continued, “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” said Fox.

“So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away,” she shared.

For the first time, the pair met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy,” she added.

