Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Megan Fox discusses her son being bullied for wearing dresses

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 03:39 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Megan Fox

Megan Fox claims that people who don’t agree with her 8-year-old son’s fashion choices have bullied him online.

In a recent interview, Fox, who appears in the new film “Till Death,” stated that her eldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, has been criticized by “mean, horrible, and vicious people.”

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that s— because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses.”

Fox has talked previously about supporting her son’s creativity.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” Fox said during appearance on ‘The Talk’ in 2019 . “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there here in California he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”

Green has also talked about it previously as well.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.'”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

34 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson gushes over her daughter calling her ‘my shadow’

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress, recently sat down for an interview and...
Lil Baby
1 hour ago
US rapper Lil Baby, James Harden in police custody in Paris

Lil Baby, an American singer and rapper with a record of joint...
Madonna
2 hours ago
Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
2 hours ago
Kanye West assisting Kim Kardashian with the KKW rebranding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together but they continue...
3 hours ago
Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as...
Scott Disick’s
4 hours ago
Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia extends love and wishes to his daughter

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin expressed her love and best wishes to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Investment opportunities in UAE
13 mins ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”
22 mins ago
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam told his teammates, during the post-match press conference,...
Effective anti-corruption strategy
30 mins ago
Effective anti-corruption strategy starts yielding results: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said that...
34 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson gushes over her daughter calling her ‘my shadow’

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress, recently sat down for an interview and...