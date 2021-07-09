Megan Fox discusses her son being bullied for wearing dresses

Megan Fox claims that people who don’t agree with her 8-year-old son’s fashion choices have bullied him online.

In a recent interview, Fox, who appears in the new film “Till Death,” stated that her eldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, has been criticized by “mean, horrible, and vicious people.”

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that s— because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses.”

Fox has talked previously about supporting her son’s creativity.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” Fox said during appearance on ‘The Talk’ in 2019 . “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there here in California he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”

Green has also talked about it previously as well.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.'”