Megan Fox Fires Back at Trump’s “Legend” Critics

Megan Fox turned to social media to attack her “uneducated” detractors after her portrayal of Donald Trump’s attendance at a UFC event was met with outrage.

Megan Fox addressed recent comments she made about former President Donald Trump, and she is expressing her displeasure with the backlash she has gotten.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, July 12, the 35-year-old actress recalled attending the UFC 264 match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor over the weekend, which she watched in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena alongside Trump.

In describing his arrival at the event, Megan told guest host Arsenio Hall that the real estate mogul “was a legend—that arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Megan took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 14 to clarify her views after receiving backlash from certain social media users.

“Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she wrote. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue.”

The Transformers star continued, “That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.” She added purple heart, sparkle and lips emojis.