OnePlus 9T Rumoured To Launch by September with 108MP Hassaleblad Camera, ColorOS 11

OnePlus 9T is expected to launch this year and the news about the phone has already begun last month.

In June, it was reported that the phone will come with Samsung LTPO OLED with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

A new hint tells us the launch date of the OnePlus 9T. On Friday, OnePlus announced that it is merging OxygenOS with OPPO’s ColorOS. While OxygenOS will still run on OnePlus devices but it will share some of the codebases with ColorOS. It looks like OnePlus 9T will show how the merger of two software will look like. Moreover, the phone will come with Hasselblad cameras.

The rumours on the internet say that the phone will launch in Q3 2021, which means the phone can be expected to launch in September.

The phone will launch with ColorOS, however, it will still be called OxygenOS.

Furthermore, the phone will come with Hasselblad cameras just like the OnePlus 9 Pro. As per the latest leaks, the phone will feature a 108MP quad camera.

The OxygenOS and ColorOS merger suggest Oneplus and OPPO phones will start looking similar on the software end. OnePlus says that sharing a common codebase will help standardize the software experience and streamline future updates. The flagship OnePlus series, including T and R models, will get three major android updates with four years of security updates.

The phone is expected to launch by September, but according to rumours, there will be no OnePlus 9T Pro this year. Rumours further say that the OnePlus 9T Pro will have a secondary display on the back. The phone is also rumoured to come with Snapdragon 888+ chipset. However, all of these rumours are unverified and radical.