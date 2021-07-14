OPPO A54 Price Dropped by Rs3,000 as an Eid Offer

OPPO A54 was launched in Pakistan earlier this year. Just like other A-series phones by OPPO, A54 offers a stunning design, AI-powered camera, and huge storage. Now it is available at a heavy Eid discount.

OPPO A54 had a price tag of Rs31,999 when it was launched. But now you can buy it for Rs28,999 only as an Eid treat.

The back cover and the frame curve into a 3D form. The phone is offered in two exciting colors; shimmering, iridescent Starry Blue, and the elegant and muted Crystal Black.

The side-mounted fingerprint pulls double duty, making it easier to unlock the OPPO A54 in an instant. It houses its triple camera system on a rectangular island.

The camera system features a 13MP wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens for depth mapping. At the front, the 16MP selfie camera of A54 is embedded. The cameras can shoot in AI Beautification and bokeh mode.

The display is a 6.51″ HD+ IPS LCD with a punch-hole cutout at the corner. It has an 89.2% screen-to-body ratio. It also supports eye comfort. Furthermore, the whole body is made durable with IPX4 resistance against water and drops.

OPPO A54 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts 20 hours of streaming and 41 hours of music playback. The battery life can be further extended by the Super Power Saving mode.

The phone charges at 18W fast charging. The phone offers a massive 128GB storage, that can be expanded to 256Gb through a microSD card. Android 10 based COlorOS 7.2 runs out of the box.