Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

OPPO A54 Price Dropped by Rs3,000 as an Eid Offer

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 02:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
OPPO A54 Price Dropped by Rs3,000 as an Eid Offer

OPPO A54 was launched in Pakistan earlier this year. Just like other A-series phones by OPPO, A54 offers a stunning design, AI-powered camera, and huge storage. Now it is available at a heavy Eid discount.

OPPO A54 had a price tag of Rs31,999 when it was launched. But now you can buy it for Rs28,999 only as an Eid treat.

The back cover and the frame curve into a 3D form. The phone is offered in two exciting colors; shimmering, iridescent Starry Blue, and the elegant and muted Crystal Black.

The side-mounted fingerprint pulls double duty, making it easier to unlock the OPPO A54 in an instant. It houses its triple camera system on a rectangular island.

The camera system features a 13MP wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens for depth mapping. At the front, the 16MP selfie camera of A54 is embedded. The cameras can shoot in AI Beautification and bokeh mode.

The display is a 6.51″ HD+ IPS LCD with a punch-hole cutout at the corner. It has an 89.2% screen-to-body ratio. It also supports eye comfort. Furthermore, the whole body is made durable with IPX4 resistance against water and drops.

OPPO A54 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts 20 hours of streaming and 41 hours of music playback. The battery life can be further extended by the Super Power Saving mode.

The phone charges at 18W fast charging. The phone offers a massive 128GB storage, that can be expanded to 256Gb through a microSD card. Android 10 based COlorOS 7.2 runs out of the box.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications and Renders Leaked
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications and Renders Leaked

Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications and legitimate-looking renders have leaked ahead of the...
OnePlus Nord 2: New Renders and camera Details Leaks
5 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2: New Renders and camera Details Leaks

OnePlus Nord 2 is on its way, and several new leaks have...
Galaxy A12 with Samsung Exynos 850 on the Way According to Reports
6 hours ago
Galaxy A12 with Samsung Exynos 850 on the Way According to Reports

A new variant of Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to arrive with...
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18
23 hours ago
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note...
Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 200MP Camera, S Pen Support
1 day ago
Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 200MP Camera, S Pen Support

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be featuring a more improved version of the...
Huawei Might be Working on 90W Fast Charging System
1 day ago
Huawei Might be Working on 90W Fast Charging System

Huawei is currently working on 90W fast charging, according to DigitalChatStation. Currently,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to EUR
14 mins ago
Pakistan receives $1 billion from Eurobond auction

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it has...
Qatar reopened for international travel
14 mins ago
Qatar is now open to travelers who have been vaccinated

Qatar has reopened its borders to foreign travelers who have been vaccinated...
China hotel collapse
23 mins ago
China: Hotel Collapse Kills 17, Rescuers Still In search for survivors

At least seventeen people have been killed after a hotel collapse incident...
Roshan DIgital Account
29 mins ago
Overseas Pakistanis can send Zakat donations through RDA

KARACHI: The non-resident Pakistanis, having a Roshan Digital Account (RDA), can now...