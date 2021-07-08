Double Click 728 x 90
PM wants to enhance tourism in Pakistan: minister

08th Jul, 2021. 07:33 pm
tourism

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in enhancing the tourism industry in the country, and the federal government was taking several measures to highlight the tourist destinations of Gilgit-Baltistan at the international level and promote tourism in the region, a government official said on Thursday.

Addressing a briefing session at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Gilgit-Baltistan, Federal Minister for Education and Skill Development Shafqat Mehmood said that the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) office would be opened in Gilgit, adding that the Museum Cultural Hall and other infrastructure would also be constructed in the area.

“The federal government would cooperate with the provincial government for the promotion and protection of the Gilgit-Baltistan culture,” the minister said.

Work was underway for a uniform middle and high level curriculum in Pakistan, he said, adding that Gilgit-Baltistan has vast energy opportunities that could be used to generate more energy than the region needs.

Provincial Secretary Tourism Zafar Waqar Taj briefed the federal minister about the steps taken for the development of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

