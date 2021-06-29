PM Imran Announces To Regulate Tourism Activities In Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the government is bringing laws for tourism in the country to regulate tourism in Pakistan.

Talking to the media in Naran, the Prime Minister said that “tourism has been on the rise in the country since the defeat of terrorism.”

“Tourism is not only about being a beautiful place, but it is also about planning various activities that increase people’s income and provide employment,” he said.

He said that the UNDP report said that poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reduced rapidly.

The Prime Minister said that tourism does not only start with the construction of roads, Switzerland also provided various activities for tourists where they spend their money.

He said that tourism is increasing due to mobile phones, people take pictures and share them and everyone wants to go there.

He said that due to the rush in summer, hotel rents increase as people come to colder areas during this season.

Imran Khan said that instead of regulating them, we will have to build more hotels.

“So far there are resorts built by the British, we haven’t built any new ones, we need to build more hotels and areas like Nathia Gali,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that the government is going to build new resorts and is also making rules for tourism.

“We are setting up an integrated tourism zone in which we will look at the environment and make laws,” he said.

He said that this time the government has to invest the most in the development fund for tourism.