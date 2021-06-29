Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran Announces To Regulate Tourism Activities In Pakistan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:49 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PM Imran Announces To Regulate Tourism Activities In Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the government is bringing laws for tourism in the country to regulate tourism in Pakistan.

Talking to the media in Naran, the Prime Minister said that “tourism has been on the rise in the country since the defeat of terrorism.”

“Tourism is not only about being a beautiful place, but it is also about planning various activities that increase people’s income and provide employment,” he said.

He said that the UNDP report said that poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reduced rapidly.

The Prime Minister said that tourism does not only start with the construction of roads, Switzerland also provided various activities for tourists where they spend their money.

He said that tourism is increasing due to mobile phones, people take pictures and share them and everyone wants to go there.

He said that due to the rush in summer, hotel rents increase as people come to colder areas during this season.

Imran Khan said that instead of regulating them, we will have to build more hotels.

“So far there are resorts built by the British, we haven’t built any new ones, we need to build more hotels and areas like Nathia Gali,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that the government is going to build new resorts and is also making rules for tourism.

“We are setting up an integrated tourism zone in which we will look at the environment and make laws,” he said.

He said that this time the government has to invest the most in the development fund for tourism.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
3 mins ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
8 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
50 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
58 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
1 hour ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
3 mins ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
8 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
50 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
58 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...