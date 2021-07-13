Prince William once intended to split from his sweetheart Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who married in 2011, met as undergraduates and have been together for nearly two decades.

The couple, who are now delighted parents of three adorable children, famously split up in 2007. A recently rediscovered piece from the Mail on Sunday, however, throws some light on what truly happened that Easter.

According to royal writers Laura Collins, Katie Nicholl, and Ian Gallagher, Prince William decided to divorce Kate because the relationship had lost its “fun.”

Kate was said to be “desperately distraught” since she had always expected them to marry. Furthermore, the now Duchess of Cambridge was enraged by William’s antics just days after their breakup.

The Prince was reportedly seen carousing with many girls in London nightclubs.

According to unconfirmed accounts, the two fought during their second break-up because the future Queen felt he was cheapening her image with his nightclub escapades.

As per the report, “It was the first such warning she had dished out over the course of their four-and-a-half-year relationship.”

“‘She told him she wasn’t prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behavior was affecting her image. In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her.”

After barely three months, Prince William realized he had made a mistake when the two were seen together again. They married in a fantasy ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011 to begin their new life as a married couple.