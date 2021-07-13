Rapper Drake seems to have a new love interest as he’s been dating

Singer and rapper, Drake has been dating influencer Johanna Leia for several months, according to PEOPLE, with whom he was pictured enjoying supper inside Dodgers Stadium last week.

According to TMZ, the God’s Plan singer formed a bond with her son Amari Bailey, who is set to attend UCLA as a basketball player in 2022.

Drake had previously been seen with Leia and Michael B. Jordan at Sierra Canyon High, where Leia’s kid (whom she shares with former NFL star Aaron Bailey) plays.

Drake has been advising him on how to deal with public attention and pressure, according to the source.

Drake and Leia were spotted eating supper near the first baseline last week by ABC7’s chopper after Drake made a donation to a Dodgers’ nonprofit.

Leia added to the rumors of the two’s romance over the weekend when she posted a video of herself on Instagram Story with Drake’s song “Laugh No Cry Later” playing in the background.

Drake shares his son Adonis, 3, with his ex Sophie Brussaux.

Drake took his son to a Los Angeles Lakers game last month, and it appears that he enjoys the sport as well.