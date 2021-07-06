Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rhea Chakraborty posts a picture as she recovers

Tahir Yameen

06th Jul, 2021. 07:10 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Rhea Chakraborty shows off a photo of herself while she recovers

Rhea Chakraborty had a difficult year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Following Sushant’s death, Rhea was charged for aiding suicide by the late actor’s family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, and even the Narcotics Control Bureau interrogated Rhea after that. The NCB ordered her to spend a month in judicial custody as a result of the charges, as well.

Rhea has been observed resuming her life since her release from custody. She’s also been posting occasionally on social media.

Rhea shared a photo of herself performing yoga and recovering, on Tuesday. With the help of her yoga instructor, Samiksha Shetty, the actor is doing chakrasana (wheel pose) in the photo.

She captioned the post with, “HEALING, P.S- I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_”  followed by the heart emoji.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea has been sharing glimpses of her life on social media. From sharing inspirational words to giving sneak-peeks into her life, Rhea is returning to her normal life slowly.

However, talking about her work, she will next be seen in the film Chehre which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0
2 hours ago
Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song is out now! Shilpa ‘Missed OG Akshay Kumar’

The song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, from Shilpa Shetty's comeback film...
Kajol
2 hours ago
Kajol instructed paparazzi to keep their distance as she walked to a charity event

Bollywood actress Kajol recently became a part of a charity event where...
Deepika dance video
2 hours ago
Deepika’s dance video on ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ on Ranveer’s birthday goes viral

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wished her husband, actor Ranveer Singh on his...
Rahul Vaidya
4 hours ago
Indian singer and musician Rahul Krushna Vaidya reveals his wedding date

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya will be tying the knot on the 16th...
Saif Ali Khan
1 day ago
Bhoot Police’s Vibhooti is played by Saif Ali Khan

The theatres were closed last year, so some projects had to resort...
actress Shilpa Shetty
1 day ago
Shilpa Shetty shares the teaser of ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’, Watch

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared the teaser of "Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0". The...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PIA
9 mins ago
PIA to deploy larger aircraft on Gulf routes

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will deploy Boeing-777 aircraft instead of...
Armeena Khan husband
13 mins ago
Armeena Khan Shares adorable photos with her Husband

Pakistani gorgeous actress Armeena Khan shared adorable photos with her husband, Fesl...
Babar-Awan
16 mins ago
Govt recommends referring domestic violence bill to Council of Islamic Ideology

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has written...
Health guidelines issued against naegleria after two deaths reported in Karachi
16 mins ago
Health guidelines issued against naegleria after two deaths reported in Karachi

Medical and Health Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC issued...