Rhea Chakraborty posts a picture as she recovers

Rhea Chakraborty had a difficult year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Following Sushant’s death, Rhea was charged for aiding suicide by the late actor’s family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, and even the Narcotics Control Bureau interrogated Rhea after that. The NCB ordered her to spend a month in judicial custody as a result of the charges, as well.

Rhea has been observed resuming her life since her release from custody. She’s also been posting occasionally on social media.

Rhea shared a photo of herself performing yoga and recovering, on Tuesday. With the help of her yoga instructor, Samiksha Shetty, the actor is doing chakrasana (wheel pose) in the photo.

She captioned the post with, “HEALING, P.S- I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_” followed by the heart emoji.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea has been sharing glimpses of her life on social media. From sharing inspirational words to giving sneak-peeks into her life, Rhea is returning to her normal life slowly.

However, talking about her work, she will next be seen in the film Chehre which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.