Sajal Aly shares an eye to eye intense with Azaan Sami from ‘Ishq-e-Laa’

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is all set to share the screen with Azaan Sami Khan in her upcoming debut Ishq-e-Laa.

Took to Instagram, she shared an intense BTS moment with co-star Azaan.

Sajal captioned the post with, “Ishq-E-Laa”

Take a Look at her post:

Azaan also shares the post on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Ishq-E-Laa”

Sajal Aly is the lead character of this upcoming drama and the cast includes Yumna Zaidi, Azan Sami Khan, Sohail Sameer, Uzma Hassan, Semi Raheel.

Qaiser Hayat is the writer of the drama. Moreover, Amin Iqbal directs the drama under Momina Duraid productions.