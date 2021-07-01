Double Click 728 x 90
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch with Exynos chipsets

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 06:48 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Due to a scarcity of chips, Samsung has reportedly delayed the debut of the Galaxy S21 FE until the fourth quarter of the year. The phone was slated to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPUs that were in short supply, but sources in South Korea say that might change.

According to a South Korean business newspaper, the Galaxy S21 FE would be available in Europe and North America with Samsung’s Exynos chipsets.

Due to a supply shortage, Samsung has been struggling to release new phones with flagship processors. As a result, the Galaxy Note series for 2021 has been cancelled entirely. Still, it appears that Samsung does not want to follow it up with yet another high-profile product cancellation, so a chipset swap for the Galaxy S21 FE makes sense.

Apart from that, Samsung is no stranger to multiple chipsets for different markets; the Galaxy S series has been debuting with Qualcomm and Exynos platforms simultaneously for the better part of a decade.

