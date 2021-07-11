Subhan on BOL Beats sings exactly like Atif Aslam! Watch Video

BOL Beats is back with another soulful track Ishq Hoya for its season 1 and the teaser is out now.

The singer Subhan, who sang this song has a voice exactly like Atif Aslam and the teaser has aroused excitement in the fans and they can’t wait to listen to the complete song.

Netizens are in love with the voice of the singer, whose voice is exactly like Atif Aslam.

The song lovers and BOL Beats fans have already counting days for the full release of this song but still, they have to wait a while until the full release of the song.

Watch Ishq Hoya Teaser on Youtube:

Fans excitement could be seen just after the release of the Ishq Hoya teaser as they start sharing their comments one wrote, “What a voice, so freaking excited for the whole song release surely a HIT lots of love. BIG FAN” another wrote, “Is this Atif Aslam?”

Take a look:

This season is the 1st edition of the singing show and is spearheaded by the music producers’ team of BOL Entertainment, who always give out record-breaking tracks like BOL Kaffara (100 million views) and Rabbaway (14 million views).

BOL Beats will be the first 100% Pakistani music franchise and will release original tracks that will surely be stuck in your head for a long time.

BOL Beats assured the new talented singers to prove themselves worldwide by showcasing their talent and introducing their soulful melodious voice across the globe.