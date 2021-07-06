Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on the set of the BBC drama Conversations With Friends in Ireland.

In a parking lot in Bray, Ireland, they were photographed cuddling up in a BMW for a kissing scene.

He has been dating American singer, Taylor Swift’s for nearly five years.

Joe, who is dating singer Taylor Swift, has starred in films such as The Favorite and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, which won an Oscar.

He also won a Trophée Chopard at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

His co-star will play Frances, who embarks on a love affair with his character Nick.

Alison is an up-and-coming actress who graduated from Dublin’s Lir Academy in 2020.

Taylor and Joe have been dating since 2017, survived isolating together during the pandemic, and even co-wrote two songs together on Swift’s Grammy-award winning 2020 album Folklore.