The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Set To Make His TV Debut

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is making his television debut with a unique visual quiz program ‘The Big Picture’.

The actor posted the trailer for The Big Picture with his fans on Instagram on Saturday.

Fans could watch the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl star discussing how different individuals regarded him in different roles, from Bittoo in Band Baaja Baaraat to Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, in the video.

“See, it’s all a game of perception,” he continues.

Later, the actor explained that his new game show is just like that and that all competitors will be asked questions via photographs.

Viewers can even engage from the comfort of their own homes and win prizes.

Take a look: