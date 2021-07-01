Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users late on Wednesday, with the majority of them reporting troubles with the social media platform’s website.

The company stated that it was attempting to resolve the issue. According to Downdetector, over 6,000 user reports indicated issues with accessing the site as of 1:40 am GMT (7:10 am IST), with over 93 percent of those relating to its website. Within an hour, that number had reduced to over 2,600 user reports.

“Profiles’ tweets may not be loading for some of you on the Web, and we’re currently working on a fix,” said the company’s support.

It was immediately followed by another tweet that stated, “Tweets should now be viewable on profiles, however other aspects of Twitter for the web may not be loading for you.” We’re working hard to get things back to normal.”

Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

Downdetector monitors outages by compiling status updates from several sources, including user-submitted problems on its platform.

Earlier, some users believed Twitter had disabled the ability to switch between an algorithmic and chronological feed while using its web client due to a bug. People took to the service throughout the day to express their displeasure after discovering that the star icon, which allows you to switch between the two feeds, was missing from their interface.

Tweets in chronological order on web has been fixed –– the option to switch your Home timeline view to latest Tweets first was removed for some of you on web. We’ve fixed this and the option should now be available again for everyone. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 29, 2021

The bug appears to have only affected just a few people, but that didn’t stop several media sources from reporting that, according to an old support document, Twitter was removing the newest tweets view off its website entirely. Kayvon Beykpour and the company’s official help account later addressed the problem, stating that there was a software issue that had been resolved.