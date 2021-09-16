Amna Ilyas stole the spotlight at Minal Khan’s wedding, see photos
The wedding of Minal Khan was a star-studded event. The bride and her bridesmaids wowed everyone with their style and Amna Ilyas certainly stole the spotlight.
On all three days, the actress was stunning. Amna chose a green and yellow gharara costume for Minal’s Mayon. She accessorized her traditional ensemble with a colorful envelope clutch and a heavy jhumkay.
On Minal’s big day, Amna Ilyas was spotted in a resplendent lehenga choli. She accessorized her look with a black purse and a stunning jewelry set.
Amna made a statement at Minal and Ahsan’s reception in signature black and gold saree. Her bold appearance became the buzz of the town.
