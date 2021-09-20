Canadian YouTuber Rosie Gabriel decides to stay in Pakistan permanently

Leading Canadian YouTuber Rosie Gabriel has taken up permanent residence in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan.

Sharing a photo on social media, Rosie Gabriel said that she has taken up permanent residence in Gilgit, Pakistan.

In a long post, she said that Pakistan is a safe place and foreign bloggers should visit the north of the country to experience the natural beauty.

“We are neither city-dwellers nor are we” fit “with social” principles “or systems,” she said.

Spacious open spaces, fresh air, tranquillity, a simple life, nature are all things we desire.

She also says, “We chose to stay in Pakistan for a long time because there are still travel restrictions around the world, which makes it very difficult to go abroad,”. “If you want to get rid of the stress of life, have a passion for adventure and live a basic life, this is the place to be,”.