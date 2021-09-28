Cheating in a test using ‘Bluetooth slippers’ gone viral on social media

Cheating in the test using ‘Bluetooth slippers’ gone viral on social media

While many were impressed by the brilliant concept, others replied on social media with suspicion and humor.

An applicant for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) attempted to cheat by wearing a Bluetooth device under his footwear! Despite the fact that his goal failed, his brilliant concept has caused quite a stir on the internet.

The administration had gone all out in terms of security measures to avoid exam malpractices, including suspending internet connections across the state. In addition, officers were stationed at several locations. According to the media, a candidate who attended an exam Centre in Kishangarh, Ajmer on Sunday to take the exam was held when invigilators discovered a wireless device in his ear.

Rajasthan: A candidate who had come to write REET exam yesterday at a centre in Kishangarh, Ajmer was detained after bluetooth device was found fitted in his slippers SP Ajmer says, "Bluetooth devices were found in his slippers & ears. He's being questioned after being detained" pic.twitter.com/mbJmJpV9F8 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Police identified the culprit as Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who admitted to buying the shoes for Rs 2.5 lakh from one Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner, according to the media.

When it comes to testing cheating, desi students have a variety of strategies at their disposal. While some admired the cheaters’ inventiveness, others disciplined the students for using unethical methods to pass the exam, while yet others replied with sarcasm and humor.

Iska 50% dimaag bhi padhai mein agar isne lagaya hota toh exam clear kar leta. — G (@aTrader2019) September 27, 2021

Modern problem requires modern solutions. 😂 — पवन कुमार Pawan Kumar. (@pawanArya1994) September 27, 2021

This dude should get some points for resourcefulness. — Ordinary Person (@ordinarperson01) September 27, 2021

Five people have been detained in Bikaner in connection with the Bluetooth gadget cheating ring, according to the media. According to the article, “Two of those arrested were gang members who provided the candidates with the slippers,” Police lifted four and eight fake candidates in Dausa and Jaipur rural, respectively. Seven more people were apprehended in various locations.

The exam, which was administered at 4,019 locations throughout the state to hire Level 1 (Class I-V) and Level 2 (Class VI-VIII) teachers, drew over 16 lakh participants. The most recent REET occurred in 2018.