Rare Steller’s sea eagle escaped from an aviary in Pittsburgh

A Steller’s sea eagle that escaped from its container has been observed repeatedly around Pittsburgh, according to officials with the National Aviary in Pennsylvania.

The sea eagle, named Kodiak, is suspected to have escaped after being frightened on Saturday, according to handlers at the National Aviary.

They say the eagle has been observed on Pittsburgh’s North Side several times and is still believed to be in the neighborhood.

Handlers have been looking for the fugitive raptor on the North Side and near the city’s rivers.

The eagle is in good health, according to the aviary, and is used to a variety of weather situations. Kodiak does not need to eat every day, according to his handlers.

Kodiak is not a threat to people or pets, according to aviary experts, but anyone who sees the eagle is advised not to approach it.