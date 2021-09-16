CJCSC confers civil awards

Web Desk

16th Sep, 2021. 01:46 pm

RAWALPINDI: On behalf of the President of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations for their superior meritorious services at an investiture ceremony held at the Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

 

 

A total of 29 awardees, including three women scientists were conferred with the awards. Another 10 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 12 were awarded President’s Award for Pride of Performance, whereas seven were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

The JCSC chairman lauded the services of scientists and engineers and said: “You are hailed as our unseen heroes and; therefore, we owe you our highest gratitude.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Murad’s disqualification: SHC reserve verdict on maintainability of plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Opposition...
5 hours ago
Accused roam free as sugar scam probe hangs in balance

LAHORE: Over a year and a half has passed since the start...
6 hours ago
HEC's funding requirements for next two years reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and...
6 hours ago
Pakistan stocks remain bullish; Index gain 203 points

KARACHI: Sentiments at the Pakistan equity market improved after the rupee started...
6 hours ago
Delayed berthing of oil vessels cause Rs7 billion loss in demurrage fees

KARACHI: The delayed berthing of oil products vessels caused a loss of...
6 hours ago
Gas crises to continue for another two years: SSGC

KARACHI: The gas crisis, being faced during the winter season, is likely...