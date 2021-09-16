CJCSC confers civil awards
RAWALPINDI: On behalf of the President of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations for their superior meritorious services at an investiture ceremony held at the Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
A total of 29 awardees, including three women scientists were conferred with the awards. Another 10 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 12 were awarded President’s Award for Pride of Performance, whereas seven were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.
The JCSC chairman lauded the services of scientists and engineers and said: “You are hailed as our unseen heroes and; therefore, we owe you our highest gratitude.”
