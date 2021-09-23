Dairy foods can help you avoid a heart attack
Scientists discovered that persons who consume foods like butter, cream, and cheese are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD), and that higher dairy fat intake is not connected with an increased risk of death.
For the study, which was published in the journal PLoS Medicine, researchers examined dairy intake by levels of fatty acids in the blood.
Dr. Matti Marklund, co-author of Uppsala University in Sweden, said, “Many studies have relied on people being able to remember and record the amounts and types of dairy foods they have eaten, which is especially difficult, given dairy is commonly used in a variety of foods.”
“Instead, we measured blood levels of certain fatty acids, or fat ‘building blocks that are found in dairy foods, which gives a more objective measure of dairy fat intake that doesn’t rely on memory or the quality of food databases.”
“We found those with the highest levels actually had the lowest risk of CVD.”
Poor hygiene in dairy shops is endangering the health of citizens and it can lead to the spread of diseases, health experts say.
The use of raw milk due to flies and dirt can cause diseases, as owners do not take proper hygiene measures.
Health experts say that raw milk and open sweets such as jalebi are an open invitation to spread germs, raw milk does not contain nutrients while it is adulterated.
Citizens say shopkeepers should take significant steps to keep raw milk safe.
