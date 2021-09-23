Dairy foods can help you avoid or resist a heart attack

Dairy foods can help you avoid a heart attack

Scientists discovered that persons who consume foods like butter, cream, and cheese are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD), and that higher dairy fat intake is not connected with an increased risk of death.

For the study, which was published in the journal PLoS Medicine, researchers examined dairy intake by levels of fatty acids in the blood.

Dr. Matti Marklund, co-author of Uppsala University in Sweden, said, “Many studies have relied on people being able to remember and record the amounts and types of dairy foods they have eaten, which is especially difficult, given dairy is commonly used in a variety of foods.”

“Instead, we measured blood levels of certain fatty acids, or fat ‘building blocks that are found in dairy foods, which gives a more objective measure of dairy fat intake that doesn’t rely on memory or the quality of food databases.”

“We found those with the highest levels actually had the lowest risk of CVD.”

