Did you know? It is not possible to register a new user from abroad

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

18th Sep, 2021. 06:17 pm

The Tawakalna app management has said that no new user can register while living outside of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Okaz newspaper, Tawakalna said that “citizens or foreigners who register in Tawakalna cannot change their mobile number in the app while staying abroad.”

The administration has said that “app users use the same mobile numbers and data that are listed in Abshar.”

“It is not possible to change the data, including the number in Abshar while staying abroad, so it cannot be changed in the app.”

The administration has said that “only customers who are already registered can use Tawaklana while staying abroad.”

“Currently, Tawakalna operates in 75 countries around the world. This is the first phase and the number of countries will be increased in the next phase.”

It should be noted that Pakistan is not included in the list of 75 countries of Tawakalna.

 

