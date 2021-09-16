Finnair expands its North American network

Finnair is expanding its service to Helsinki and Stockholm, making travel to the Nordic region from North America more convenient.

Finnair will launch direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA), Los Angeles Airport (LAX), and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City to Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden (ARN).

The Miami route will begin service on October 23, 2021, with weekly frequencies on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and will increase to four weekly frequencies (adding Mondays and Fridays) on November 29, 2021. The service will last till April 22, 2022.

The new routes from LAX and JFK will begin on November 3 and December 7, respectively, providing convenient access to the Nordics from both the east and west coasts of the United States.

Finnair will now extend its summer route to Chicago from Helsinki into the winter months, allowing guests to experience everything Finland has to offer during this time, including visits to Santa at the North Pole, warming up in a Finnish sauna, and viewing the beautiful Northern Lights.

Vaccinated travelers from the United States can now enter Finland if they have waited 14 days since their second immunization dosage.