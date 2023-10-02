Advertisement
Bank statement requirements for a Schengen visa from Pakistan

Articles
The Schengen Area encompasses 27 European member countries, fostering seamless travel within its borders. These nations include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Traveling to the Schengen Area necessitates meeting specific requirements, including the presentation of a bank statement as proof of adequate financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country. However, if you plan to stay with friends or family, a support letter from them can substitute the bank statement.

It’s crucial to note that each Schengen country may have distinct minimum bank balance requirements. Additionally, your bank statement should not be older than 30 days to be considered valid.

Minimum Bank Balance For Schengen Visa

The following table outlines the minimum bank balance requirements for Schengen visas, applicable to citizens of various countries, including Pakistan.

CountryDaily Required Amount
AustriaEUR 100
BelgiumEUR 45 (if staying with a friend or family member) or EUR 95 (if staying at a hotel)
CroatiaEUR 95 (if staying in a hotel) or EUR 45 (if staying in more affordable accommodation)
Czech RepublicCZK 1,565 (for stays of up to 30 days) or CZK 46,950 plus CZK 6,260 for each complete month (for stays exceeding 30 days)
DenmarkDKK 350
EstoniaEUR 130.80
FinlandEUR 30
FranceEUR 65 (if staying with a friend or family member or staying in a hotel), EUR 120 (if having a partial hotel reservation), or EUR 120 (if having no accommodation arrangements)
GermanyEUR 45
GreeceEUR 50
HungaryHUF 10,000
IcelandISK 4,000
ItalyEUR 296.60 (for stays of 1 to 5 days), EUR 44.93 (for stays of 6 to 10 days), EUR 51.64 and EUR 36.67 (daily sum per person) (for stays of 11 to 20 days), or EUR 206.58 and EUR 27.89 (daily sum per person) (for stays of more than 20 days)
LatviaEUR 14
LiechtensteinCHF 100
LithuaniaEUR 40
LuxembourgEUR 75
MaltaEUR 48
NetherlandsEUR 55
NorwayNOK 500
PolandPLN 200
PortugalEUR 75
SlovakiaEUR 55
SloveniaEUR 55
SpainEUR 100
SwedenSEK 450
SwitzerlandCHF 100

