Bank statement requirements for a Schengen visa from Pakistan

The Schengen Area encompasses 27 European member countries, fostering seamless travel within its borders. These nations include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Traveling to the Schengen Area necessitates meeting specific requirements, including the presentation of a bank statement as proof of adequate financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country. However, if you plan to stay with friends or family, a support letter from them can substitute the bank statement.

It’s crucial to note that each Schengen country may have distinct minimum bank balance requirements. Additionally, your bank statement should not be older than 30 days to be considered valid.

Minimum Bank Balance For Schengen Visa

The following table outlines the minimum bank balance requirements for Schengen visas, applicable to citizens of various countries, including Pakistan.

Country Daily Required Amount Austria EUR 100 Belgium EUR 45 (if staying with a friend or family member) or EUR 95 (if staying at a hotel) Croatia EUR 95 (if staying in a hotel) or EUR 45 (if staying in more affordable accommodation) Czech Republic CZK 1,565 (for stays of up to 30 days) or CZK 46,950 plus CZK 6,260 for each complete month (for stays exceeding 30 days) Denmark DKK 350 Estonia EUR 130.80 Finland EUR 30 France EUR 65 (if staying with a friend or family member or staying in a hotel), EUR 120 (if having a partial hotel reservation), or EUR 120 (if having no accommodation arrangements) Germany EUR 45 Greece EUR 50 Hungary HUF 10,000 Iceland ISK 4,000 Italy EUR 296.60 (for stays of 1 to 5 days), EUR 44.93 (for stays of 6 to 10 days), EUR 51.64 and EUR 36.67 (daily sum per person) (for stays of 11 to 20 days), or EUR 206.58 and EUR 27.89 (daily sum per person) (for stays of more than 20 days) Latvia EUR 14 Liechtenstein CHF 100 Lithuania EUR 40 Luxembourg EUR 75 Malta EUR 48 Netherlands EUR 55 Norway NOK 500 Poland PLN 200 Portugal EUR 75 Slovakia EUR 55 Slovenia EUR 55 Spain EUR 100 Sweden SEK 450 Switzerland CHF 100

