Bank statement requirements for a Schengen visa from Pakistan

The Schengen Area encompasses 27 European member countries, fostering seamless travel within its borders. These nations include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Traveling to the Schengen Area necessitates meeting specific requirements, including the presentation of a bank statement as proof of adequate financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country. However, if you plan to stay with friends or family, a support letter from them can substitute the bank statement.
It’s crucial to note that each Schengen country may have distinct minimum bank balance requirements. Additionally, your bank statement should not be older than 30 days to be considered valid.
The following table outlines the minimum bank balance requirements for Schengen visas, applicable to citizens of various countries, including Pakistan.
|Country
|Daily Required Amount
|Austria
|EUR 100
|Belgium
|EUR 45 (if staying with a friend or family member) or EUR 95 (if staying at a hotel)
|Croatia
|EUR 95 (if staying in a hotel) or EUR 45 (if staying in more affordable accommodation)
|Czech Republic
|CZK 1,565 (for stays of up to 30 days) or CZK 46,950 plus CZK 6,260 for each complete month (for stays exceeding 30 days)
|Denmark
|DKK 350
|Estonia
|EUR 130.80
|Finland
|EUR 30
|France
|EUR 65 (if staying with a friend or family member or staying in a hotel), EUR 120 (if having a partial hotel reservation), or EUR 120 (if having no accommodation arrangements)
|Germany
|EUR 45
|Greece
|EUR 50
|Hungary
|HUF 10,000
|Iceland
|ISK 4,000
|Italy
|EUR 296.60 (for stays of 1 to 5 days), EUR 44.93 (for stays of 6 to 10 days), EUR 51.64 and EUR 36.67 (daily sum per person) (for stays of 11 to 20 days), or EUR 206.58 and EUR 27.89 (daily sum per person) (for stays of more than 20 days)
|Latvia
|EUR 14
|Liechtenstein
|CHF 100
|Lithuania
|EUR 40
|Luxembourg
|EUR 75
|Malta
|EUR 48
|Netherlands
|EUR 55
|Norway
|NOK 500
|Poland
|PLN 200
|Portugal
|EUR 75
|Slovakia
|EUR 55
|Slovenia
|EUR 55
|Spain
|EUR 100
|Sweden
|SEK 450
|Switzerland
|CHF 100
