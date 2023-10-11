Karachi: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has exciting news for travelers from Canada to Pakistan. They are offering a generous 15% discount on flight tickets for a limited time. From October 3 to October 15, 2023, customers can secure this discount for their journey.

This fantastic offer applies to flights scheduled between January 1, 2024, and March 31, 2024, giving travelers a great opportunity to plan their trips and save on their airfare.

Cheap ticket prices from Toronto to Lahore in October 2023

One of the most notable deals is the Toronto to Lahore flight, where ticket prices in October 2023 start as low as Rs 318,949. This incredible price is available for flights on October 22, 2023, making it an excellent opportunity for those planning to visit Lahore from Toronto.

Prices for PIA tickets from Toronto to Lahore in January 2024

Don’t miss out on this chance to explore Pakistan with PIA’s discounted fares!

