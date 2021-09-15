Kim Kardashian hilarious reply to Kareena Kapoor’s reaction to her all-black look
Kim Kardashian hit back at social media critics who chastised her for her all-black look from the Met Gala 2021. Kim’s all-black look had received mixed reactions from the social media users. In response to the trolls, Kim Kardashian upload more images of herself dressed entirely in black.
Kareena Kapoor, a Bollywood superstar, also had a shocking reaction to it, she wrote “What is happening?” Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a photo of Kim Kardashian with a shocking reaction in her Story.
Kareena said “Kya ho raha hai? (What is happening?)”.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took Instagram and shared a cryptic post aimed at the critics. Kim replies to Kareena that, “Don’t waste your energy trying to force something that isn’t meant to be.”
