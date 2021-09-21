Lahore: A private mysterious torture cell discovered in Mayo Hospital

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 04:06 pm
In Lahore’s Mayo hospital, a special, unexplained torture cell was discovered. According to accounts, the cell was run by the hospital’s cleaning staff supervisor, Zohaib, who was tormenting the attendees.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing the accused tormenting, kicking the victims with shoes, and beating them up with folded hands in order to confess.

According to reports, Zohaib abused patients and their attendants on suspicion of theft and drug trafficking.

Dr. Iftikhar, the Medical Superintendent (MS) at Mayo Hospital, dismissed three employees, including Zohaib, who were reportedly implicated in the crime.

According to Dr. Iftikhar, “Physical violence and harassment are offensive.”

“Janitor Supervisor was only assigned for the cleaning and was tasked with preventing unauthorized persons from entering the hospital at night, not for running private torture cells,” he added.

 

