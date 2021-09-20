NCOC permits PCB for 25% crowd during National T20 Cup
National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) permitted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the upcoming National T20 Cup with 25 percent crowd in the stadium.
As per the sources, NCOC’s meeting headed by Asad Umar allowed the PCB to host the event with a limited crowd.
However, PCB will be responsible to enforce COVID-19 SOPs, therefore only COVID-19 vaccinated fans will be allowed to watch matches live in the stadium.
After the permission, PCB has started the planning for the tickets which are expected to start soon.
Initially, the T20 tournament was scheduled in two phases, the first one in Multan from 25th September to 3rd October, whereas the second one in Lahore from 6th to 13th October.
But, now the reports claimed that the T20 tournament has been shifted to Rawalpindi, and players have started reaching Islamabad but PCB is yet to officially announce the details of the tournament.
