Pak v NZ: Shoaib says ‘Pakistan should now answer the world by winning T20 World Cup’

Pak v NZ: Pakistan former fast-bowler, Shoaib Akhtar advised the national team to be focused on the upcoming T20 World Cup, and answer the world by winning the mega event.

From his Youtube channel, Shoaib bashes the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for calling off the Pakistan tour citing security concerns.

He said, “It is an embarrassing time for us. We can’t let it go. Security threats are everywhere in the world currently. Cancelling this tour citing security concerns have embarrassed Pakistan worldwide,”

“Now, it is the time to focus on the T20 World Cup. Just leave what happened, just try to prepare strongly, win the mega event and give an answer to the world,”

However, New Zealand will fly out of Pakistan within 24 hours after they ‘unilaterally decided to postpone Pakistan tour’.

They visited Pakistan after 18 years and were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore.