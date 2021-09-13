Pakistan wins 3-2 against Thailand at Asian Volleyball Championship

Pakistan started its journey at the Asian Volleyball Championship against 3-2 against Thailand. At the opening of the tournament taking place in Japan.

The credit for the Paksiatn’s win goes to collective teamwork that helped them make several comebacks and win the game.

Pakistan team had lost the first set at 22-25, despite a 10-7 lead, and had lost the second set at 10-3. It did, however, make an incredible comeback to tie the match at 1-1, winning the second set 25-23.

If Pakistan had not gone down to 21-25 in the third set despite leading 21-18 at the point, they would have won the match that way also.

While Thailand scored seven back-to-back points to take the lead by 2-1 in the third test.

During the fourth set, Pakistan displayed commendable teamwork and rose from 19-21 to the winning score of 25-23 leveling the game 1-1.

In the end, Pakistan, which stands at 54 in the world ranking, secured the win against Thailand, which stands at 41 in the world ranking, by winning the final set with a score of 15-12.

The national volleyball team will face Hong Kong today. This match will decide the position of the national team in the knockout stage.