Ramiz Raja: ‘Australians have changed their DNA because of IPL money’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has named Indian Premier League (IPL) as an elephant in the room as the cricket players are more attracted to the money rather than playing for their teams.

In an interview, Ramiz Raja touched upon various perspectives after New Zealand and England withdrew their tours to Pakistan.

He said that Australians have changed their approach while playing against India.

He said, “Australians have changed their DNA because of money, they play against India happily and without aggressive approach,”

“International cricketers have pressure as now they want to save their IPL contracts where they receive a lot of money plus add-ons,”

“New Zealand ran away and England followed the same suit. They both have done wrong against us,”

Ramiz revealed that Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan expressed disappointment over the cancellation of these tours.

PM told him, “They did wrong over not touring but it’s their choice. We don’t have to give more explanations as it is not our mistake, they are at a loss,”