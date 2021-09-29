Ramiz Raja will dismiss Wasim Khan or not

In a press conference, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja was asked that would he like to continue working with the PCB CEO, Wasim Khan or not.

On which he answered, “This is an internal matter of the organisation, and I will not share anything with you. If I talk about scrolls, then 90% [of the PCB’s staff] should be fired, so these are the conditions,”

PCB Board of Governors today held a virtual meeting in which they unanimously accepted the resignation of Wasim, who had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on February 1, 2019.

Wasim Khan said, “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Pakistan Cricket Board and hugely satisfying to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the Pakistan Super League during the last two years.”

“When I arrived in 2019, there was a real need to build relationships and restore and enhance the global image and reputation of the PCB and Pakistan cricket. With decisive and strategic decision-making, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, we succeeded in earning the goodwill and respect of the global cricketing family, which I am hopeful will lead to increased international cricket being hosted in Pakistan in future.”

“With a five-year strategy in place, new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women’s cricket in an upward direction, I feel it is the right time to move on and reunite with my young family. They have sacrificed a lot so that I could fulfil my dreams of contributing to Pakistan cricket, which will always remain very close to my heart.”

“I am grateful to have worked with all our fantastic commercial partners and the passionate people at the PCB. I would also like to thank each and every one of my staff for supporting me as well as the Pakistan men and women players, and the Pakistan cricket fans.”

“Lastly, I want to wish PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja the very best during his tenure, I am sure there will be exciting times ahead for Pakistan Cricket under his leadership.”