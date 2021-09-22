Singer Haroon visits Mari Mobile Dastarkhawan

Pakistan’s pop-music icon and social activist Aaron Haroon Rashid, popularly known as Haroon, visited “Mari Mobile Dastarkhawan” in Islamabad where he participated in the evening meal distribution to over 300 underprivileged citizens.

The Peabody award-winning producer was accompanied by CDRS Founder, Mr Todd Shea, where he interacted with the citizens queued up for their evening meals. Haroon also paid a visit to the kitchen and catering facility of “Mari Mobile Dastarkhawan” where the meals are freshly prepared and packed for distribution. The initiative has served over 91,000 underprivileged citizens in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in over five months.

Launched in partnership with Todd Shea’s Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS), “Mari Mobile Dastarkhawan” serves breakfast and supper to approximately 600 daily wage labourers, street children, and individuals looking for work outside their communities, as well as those staying at “Panah Gah.”

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Program, MPCL aspires to reduce the burden of poverty and malnutrition in Pakistan by catering over to 200,000 people during this one-year pilot project, with plans to scale up to other parts of the country, including MPCL operational areas.

In addition to quality cooked meals and their daily distribution, Mari Petroleum and CDRS teams also spread COVID-19 pandemic awareness by educating the people during the regular food drives and providing them with preventive essentials such as masks and hand sanitisers.