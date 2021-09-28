Sohaib Maqsood bashes the journalist: ‘We’re not selected from streets’

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad has been on the edge of criticism since the squad was announced.

Few of the selections such as Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah has been questioned by critics.

A local journalist on Twitter questioned the selectors for selecting Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, and Sohaib Maqsood.

He tweeted, “Don’t only Blame Azam, Khushdil, Asif Ali or Sohaib. Ask those who selected them for WT20 without any planning or long run,”

On this tweet, Sohaib Maqsood broke his silence and spoke about all the criticism by bashing the journalist.

He tweeted, “Boss whether we play world cup or not that secondary but we arent selected from the streets. We are selected from the same system and cricket where every cricketer in Pakistan plays. You are writing like we are selected from the performance in the backyard,”