Travel SOPS extended for inbound passengers till Oct 31, CAA

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for incoming passengers till October 31.

A ban on travel to Pakistan from Category C countries will continue in place with the exclusion of passengers having a no-objection certificate (NOC) of the aviation regulator, stated the notification.

However, the countries that are in the Category C countries include Iran, Iraq, Ethiopia, Thailand, and South Africa.

Category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan,” according to the CAA notification. These countries comprise Australia, China, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

All the countries that are not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B.

Travelers from these countries coming to Pakistan will necessitate a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.