UAE rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights

The United Arab Emirates – UAE excluded the “factually incorrect” resolution approved by the European Parliament condemning its human rights record and calling for the release of peaceful political activists.

The Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement, “Every country has its own laws and legal institutions, the UAE constitution and national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents”.

“We strongly reject the allegations made in the text, which have been previously addressed and dismissed as factually incorrect. Moreover, the resolution completely ignores all of the UAE’s significant achievements in the human rights field.”