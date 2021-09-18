UAE rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

18th Sep, 2021. 05:54 pm
uae flag

The United Arab Emirates – UAE excluded the “factually incorrect” resolution approved by the European Parliament condemning its human rights record and calling for the release of peaceful political activists.

The Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement, “Every country has its own laws and legal institutions, the UAE constitution and national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents”.

“We strongly reject the allegations made in the text, which have been previously addressed and dismissed as factually incorrect. Moreover, the resolution completely ignores all of the UAE’s significant achievements in the human rights field.”

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
Cuba’a Abdala Covid-19 vaccine approved by Vietnam

Vietnam has permitted Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for usage against the novel coronavirus,...
7 hours ago
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement from the border

Abu Dhabi has declared that it will eliminate the condition to get...
8 hours ago
Child under 10 in Canada's Waterloo region dies of Covid-19

OTTAWA: A child under the age of 10 died of Covid-19 in...
9 hours ago
Fight against Covid-19 offers opportunity to close gender pay gap: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said the fight against...
11 hours ago
At least two dead in blasts in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

JALALABAD: At least two people were killed and 19 others were wounded...
11 hours ago
Covid-19 virus likely originates in bats, jumps to humans: media

BEIJING: It is likely that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the Covid-19...