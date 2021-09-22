Volunteers saved stranded Dolphin in shallow Texas waters

Marine rescuers in Texas went to the aid of a dolphin discovered stranded in shallow seas by kayakers.

According to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, kayakers discovered the dolphin stuck in shallow waters near Port Aransis at Lighthouse Lakes.

Several organizations, including SeaWorld San Antonio, the Texas State Aquarium, the Amos Rehabilitation Keep-ARK at UT Marine Science Institute, Sea Tow, Sea Tow Corpus Christi, and Texas Gulf Duck Hunting, volunteered.

“We made sure we had everything we needed to do it safely for the animal and the people,” Heidi Whitehead, Executive Director of the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, told KIII-TV.

“But we knew it was at utmost importance we got out there as quickly as possible and get that dolphin rescued.”

The dolphin was safely relocated to deeper waters.

Earlier, a dolphin stuck in a Louisiana neighborhood due to Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters was rescued and released back into the wild.

According to a news release from SeaWorld Rescue, a crew worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Audubon Aquarium’s Coastal Wildlife Network, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, and the National Marine Mammal Foundation to rescue a dolphin stuck in a small Slidell pond.

Residents first noticed the dolphin last week, as Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters rushed through the neighborhood.