Wasim Khan: ‘Pakistan will not play any home series abroad’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan clarified that Pakistan will not play any of their home series abroad.

In an interview after New Zealand abandon their Pakistan’s tour unilaterally, Wasim emphasized that New Zealand’s decision has damaged our cricket heavily.

Wasim Khan said, “PCB has a clear vision for now that Pakistan will play home series in Pakistan only and will not play anywhere else for which we’re in talks with different boards. We’ve worked day and night to bring back international cricket in stadiums of Pakistan,”

“PCB worked hard in the recent past to win the faith of world cricket and resume international cricket in Pakistan. New Zealand has damaged the reputation & hard work of Pakistan. Financial damage is there but the credibility of Pakistan Cricket has been damaged heavily,”

Wasim also revealed that PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja has sent an official letter to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for their foolish act.

He said, “Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja has written an official letter to NZC for what they’ve done. Pakistan will play T20 World Cup and is determined to win. We can’t wear black armbands as a protest during World Cup as this will become a political move,”

“PCB will take up the issue in front of ICC and will bring NZC on table. PCB believes in dialogue. Making decisions on their own and abandoning tour is injustice. I will say thoroughly that there is no security lapse or issues in Pakistan,”

“Abandoning tour by unilateral decision is not a wise move by them. This decision will damage Pakistan Cricket as we were looking forward to hosting international teams ahead. This damage will affect Pakistan Cricket negatively for a longer span,”

Wasim also added that in past when New Zealand needed help Pakistan and other teams toured their country. Pakistan toured New Zealand in their toughest times when there was an attack on the mosque in Christchurch.

He said, “Pakistan toured New Zealand in tough times and underwent severe quarantine of two weeks. There was an attack on a mosque in NZ yet we didn’t step back. PCB has shown solidarity with world cricket at tough times yet decisions not made on basis of equality,”

He revealed that PCB had a talk with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh boards but they are preparing for ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Oman and UAE, starting from 17th October.

Wasim Khan said, “PCB also contacted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to tour Pakistan and both the boards accepted to tour but due to logistic issues and less time, this wouldn’t have been possible. Everyone is listening to solidarity with Pakistan Cricket made by cricket fraternity,”

However, he is confident that England men and women teams will tour Pakistan next month and support PCB.