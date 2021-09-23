Woman who lost twin daughters gives birth to twins on same date
In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, the couple lost their twin daughters, but two years later, on the same day, the mother gave birth to twin daughters again.
According to Indian media reports, the twin daughters of Apala Raju and Bhagya Lakshmi died in a boat accident on September 15, 2019, after which they saw their world darkening. Newborns are perfectly healthy and fit, weighing 1.6 and 1.9 kg.
Bhagya Lakshmi and her husband had approached the Fertility Center for childbirth last year but could not succeed due to code.
After constant efforts, luck finally favoured her and she managed to give birth to two daughters who ran away through IVF this month.
“We didn’t expect twins, but it’s nothing short of a beautiful gift for us,” she said.
