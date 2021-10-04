Britney Spears, fiancé all set to tie the knot soon in Hawaii
Popstar Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are all set to walk down the aisle in Hawaii.
According to media reports, Britney Spears wants to marry her fiancé in Hawaii either before or on her 40th birthday (December 2, 2021).
The lovebirds are planning a big party. It will be the first time in years Britney’s been allowed to let her hair down with friends.
It comes after a judge in the US suspended Britney’s father Jamie from her conservatorship after 13 years last month.
Earlier, the couple announced their engagement and Asghari penned a special message for Spears. However, the diamond ring gifted by Sam also has amazing details.
The ring features a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design.
View this post on Instagram
“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari said in a statement.
Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY‘s founder revealed that he and his company “couldn’t feel more honoured to create this ring for such a special couple.”
Both Spears and Asghari met on the set of a music video in 2016.
Britney Spears has been married twice before. In 2004, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas but the marriage was soon ended.
Later the same year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children. The couple called it quits in 2007.
Read More
Junaid Khan leaves fans awestruck with his dapper looks
Pakistani actor Junaid Khan, who has impressed his audience with his versatile...
Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan looks ravishing in latest no make-up selfies
Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç has treated her fans with a stunning...
'Venom' sequel makes a monstrous $90 million debut
Venom: Let There Be Carnage raked in $90.1 million in its opening...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas raises the temperature in New York as they walk together
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and her...
Popstar Grimes claims she was teasing the media with a photo of Karl Marx
After being caught reading Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto just days after...