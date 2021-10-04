Britney Spears, fiancé all set to tie the knot soon in Hawaii

Popstar Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are all set to walk down the aisle in Hawaii.

According to media reports, Britney Spears wants to marry her fiancé in Hawaii either before or on her 40th birthday (December 2, 2021).

The lovebirds are planning a big party. It will be the first time in years Britney’s been allowed to let her hair down with friends.

It comes after a judge in the US suspended Britney’s father Jamie from her conservatorship after 13 years last month.

Earlier, the couple announced their engagement and Asghari penned a special message for Spears. However, the diamond ring gifted by Sam also has amazing details.

The ring features a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) “Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari said in a statement. Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY‘s founder revealed that he and his company “couldn’t feel more honoured to create this ring for such a special couple.”