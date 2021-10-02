China launches onshore project to power Bohai Bay oilfields
BEIJING: Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project, located in the mid-western Bohai Bay, has been launched by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to power offshore oilfields.
It demonstrates remarkable energy saving and emission reduction effects, marking a historic change in the power consumption mode in China’s offshore oilfield operations, the CNOOC said.
This launch indicates that the energy consumption structure of offshore oilfields has embarked on a full-fledged implementation of low-carbon transformation, the company added.
The onshore power project has built two onshore high voltage switching stations and two offshore electric power platforms, with a designed power transmission capacity of 200 megawatts.
After the onshore power project starts operating, compared with the self-generating electricity in the platform, the oilfields are expected to save 85,900 tonnes of standard coal equivalent and reduce 186,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in peak years.
Read More
China’s used car sales rise 40.4% in January-August
BEIJING: China's used car sales climbed 40.4 per cent in the January-August...
Pakistani students contributing through CPEC, BRI: official
BEIJING: The growing number of Pakistani youth studying at Donghua University, Shanghai...
Nepra imposes Rs31 million fine on Hesco for negligence
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine...
ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed 248 times; attract $300 billion
RIYADH: The Saudi utility developer ACWA Power completed the institutional book-building process...
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin Price in Pakistan, 2nd October 2021
Karachi: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate for...