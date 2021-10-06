Hasan Ali fined for level 1 offense for showing dissent

Central Punjab fast bowler Hasan Ali has been fined for level 1 offence for showing dissent during the match with Southern Punjab on October 3.

Hasan showed dissent in the 12th over when the umpire judged his delivery to be wide. He also had a long discussion with the umpire over the decision.

Hassan when then charged under article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, stating: “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match”.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Saqib Khan and Imtiaz Iqbal. Iftikhar Ahmed, the match referee, requested a sanction, which Hasan accepted.

Hasan Ali is currently playing for Central Punjab. he is also the part of national T20 squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

So far he has played 41 T20 matches and took 52 wickets with an average of 21.7.

He is also a part of the squad of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi. He has also played for Islamabad United.