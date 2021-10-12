MS Dhoni followers rejoice with memes after CSK qualified to the IPL final
Chennai Super Kings fans erupted in applause as their team advanced to the Indian Premier League final after defeating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first qualifier on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.
The fight between the two sides remained tense, but MS Dhoni delivered a spectacular chase to help CSK complete the 173-run goal with two balls to spare. The team’s position in the IPL final was assured with this victory.
Many Dhoni fans rushed to social media to express their support for the cricketer and his performance in the game, using the iconic “Not finished” meme. Others shared memes showing DC supporters’ moods. Take a look at some of the many memes that have been shared on the social media platform:
40 year old man lead his team to their 9th IPL Final as the oldest ever cap to do it, Levels. 👑💛 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/cMAhOKjWCG
— MSD Bullet_Pandi 🦁🧞♂️ (@G7__MSD) October 10, 2021
Me waiting for #Dhoni to make a comeback and listen to @cricketaakash ’s “Mahi maar rha hai”: pic.twitter.com/SMFveGMgiV
— Riyansh Sachdev (@riyanshh_) October 10, 2021
#Dhoni showing his innings to his haters 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/K8KwVtlc8Z
— Aparna (@AppeFizzz) October 10, 2021
World’s Greatest Finisher @msdhoni 🙏🔥
Vintage MSD 🤙🥁💥 #CSK pic.twitter.com/X2Xv0qaklR
— 🙂 (@MahiDhfm_) October 10, 2021
That’s it, that’s the tweet! 🥳💛#Dhoni #IPL2021 #CSK @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/4uDJeGsrIV
— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) October 10, 2021
#Dhoni haters, meanwhile! 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/v02pJOzcqb
— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 10, 2021
MSD haters when they come to know today they can't troll MSD because of his strike rate#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/7nKPp5efZB
— Gaurav (@Gaurav59131412) October 10, 2021
Read More
Taapsee remembers crying during the 'boys locker room' scene in Rashmi Rocket
In the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu will play a sportswoman....
Did you know Nike track shoes used in 1972 Olympic trials sold for $50K
A pair of shoes used in an Olympic marathon trial in the...
The woman filed for divorce citing a unique reason
The more love and mutual respect are involved in a marital relationship,...
Demi Lovato drops new song in memory of late friend Tommy
Demi Lovato, an American singer, is paying tribute to a late friend...
Adele fuels romance rumors with Harry Styles, "He's great, he's lovely"
During an Instagram Live Q&A, Adele raved over One Direction hunk Harry...