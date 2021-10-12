MS Dhoni followers rejoice with memes after CSK qualified to the IPL final

Chennai Super Kings fans erupted in applause as their team advanced to the Indian Premier League final after defeating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first qualifier on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The fight between the two sides remained tense, but MS Dhoni delivered a spectacular chase to help CSK complete the 173-run goal with two balls to spare. The team’s position in the IPL final was assured with this victory.

Many Dhoni fans rushed to social media to express their support for the cricketer and his performance in the game, using the iconic “Not finished” meme. Others shared memes showing DC supporters’ moods. Take a look at some of the many memes that have been shared on the social media platform:

40 year old man lead his team to their 9th IPL Final as the oldest ever cap to do it, Levels. 👑💛 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/cMAhOKjWCG — MSD Bullet_Pandi 🦁🧞‍♂️ (@G7__MSD) October 10, 2021

Me waiting for #Dhoni to make a comeback and listen to @cricketaakash ’s “Mahi maar rha hai”: pic.twitter.com/SMFveGMgiV — Riyansh Sachdev (@riyanshh_) October 10, 2021