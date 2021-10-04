On this day: Shahid Afridi made the fastest ODI century

On this day: Shahid Afridi made the fastest ODI century

On this day in 1996, Shahid Afridi made the record by smashing 100 runs on just 37 balls in ODI cricket and proved himself in international cricket.

This was one of the brightest moments of Shahid Afridi’s career, who was playing in only his second ODI against Sri Lanka.

The former captain held the record for over 17 years. It was in 2014, that Corey Anderson broke his historic record by smashing 100 runs on 36 balls.

As of now, South Africa’s AB de Villiers is at the top of the charts as in 2015 he smashed 100 runs on 31 balls in an ODI match against West Indies.

