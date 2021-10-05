Tropical Eagle came back to Pittsburgh aviary after 8 days on the loose

After a week on the loose, an exotic Steller’s sea eagle that escaped from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh has returned home, officials said.

Kodiak, or Kody for short, escaped from his habitat on Sept. 25 and was seen multiple times in the Pittsburgh region in the days that followed, according to the National Aviary.

The entire team at the National Aviary is extremely relieved to have Kody back, and would like to share our gratitude to the community of supporters who helped in these efforts. pic.twitter.com/MObNULgITx — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) October 4, 2021

The bird, which is native to Russia and eastern Asia, was noticed Sunday afternoon at a residence in Pine Township, according to the aviary, and a National Aviary staff was deployed to try to return Kody to the facility where he has lived for the past 17 years.

According to the aviary, “Using professional falconry techniques and equipment, the National Aviary’s team was able to safely retrieve Kody and bring him back home.”

According to officials, Kody was examined by a veterinarian and determined to be in “excellent health and body condition.”

“He is currently resting in a behind-the-scenes area of the National Aviary and enjoying healthy meals of fresh meat,” stated.