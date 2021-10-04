Viral video: Boy's egg experiment with his father comes to a conclusion

Viral video: Boy’s egg experiment with his father comes to a funny conclusion
The boy can be seen placing a glass of water, a toilet paper roll, and lastly a hardboiled egg on his father’s forehead for an egg experiment.
After a video of a child attempting to recreate a science experiment by dropping an egg on his father went popular on social media, netizens were amused.
Zeke, a young man from the United States, wanted to try out a scientific experiment he had seen online. He did, however, improve the experiment by using his father’s forehead as a base.
WATCH: 7-year-old performs egg drop trick on his dad’s forehead! https://t.co/EwNfG4WPju pic.twitter.com/lmUWyazf4I
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 30, 2021
The boy’s father is seen laying on the ground with his head facing the sky in the footage. Zeke asks him if he’s ready by placing a glass of water on his forehead.
After that, he places a plate on top of the glass, then a toilet paper roll, and lastly a hardboiled egg.
The egg falls perfectly into the glass of water as the youngster moves the dish off the surface, making his experiment a success. He then appears to be congratulating himself before throwing the water and egg at his father.
Also Read
Read More
Xiaomi to hit Pakistani market with Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro this month
Global tech giant Xiaomi to hit the Pakistani smartphone market with not...
Video of immense smoke and fumes erupting from scooter goes viral
The viral video viewed over 2,800 times, begins with immense smoke and...
Watch: Man uses a trash bin to catch a straying crocodile
Some people pointed out that the man wore no safety equipment and...
Tamil Nadu: Angry elephant shatters a bus windshield
"Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who...
If you thought that was Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock', you're not alone
You might find it difficult to believe the photo isn't of Dwayne...