Viral video: Boy's egg experiment with his father comes to a conclusion

Viral video: Boy’s egg experiment with his father comes to a funny conclusion

The boy can be seen placing a glass of water, a toilet paper roll, and lastly a hardboiled egg on his father’s forehead for an egg experiment.

After a video of a child attempting to recreate a science experiment by dropping an egg on his father went popular on social media, netizens were amused.

Zeke, a young man from the United States, wanted to try out a scientific experiment he had seen online. He did, however, improve the experiment by using his father’s forehead as a base.

WATCH: 7-year-old performs egg drop trick on his dad’s forehead! https://t.co/EwNfG4WPju pic.twitter.com/lmUWyazf4I — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 30, 2021

The boy’s father is seen laying on the ground with his head facing the sky in the footage. Zeke asks him if he’s ready by placing a glass of water on his forehead.

After that, he places a plate on top of the glass, then a toilet paper roll, and lastly a hardboiled egg.

The egg falls perfectly into the glass of water as the youngster moves the dish off the surface, making his experiment a success. He then appears to be congratulating himself before throwing the water and egg at his father.