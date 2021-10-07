Why Wasim Akram doesn’t want to coach Pakistan team?

Former Pakistani cricketer, Wasim Akram said that he doesn’t want to coach the national team anytime in the near future.

In a recent interview, he said that one of the biggest reasons for not taking up any role with the Pakistan team is that he can’t tolerate the abuse coaches get from the public online.

Wasim said that although the passion of Pakistani cricket fans is understandable and their anger is justifiable, but the foul language which they use when the team doesn’t perform well is unfathomable.

He further added that the Pakistan fans must understand that although a coach can develop any plan before the match, it is up to the players to implement that plan on the pitch.

Wasim Akram played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs for Pakistan and claim 414 and 502 wickets respectively. After getting retired from the national team, he became the commentator.

He has coached Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a bowling coach in the India Premier League (IPL) and worked with Islamabad United, Multan Sultan, and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but never accepted any coaching role with his national cricket team.