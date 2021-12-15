Switzerland’s largest online bank to launch its crypto trading platform
RIYADH: Switzerland’s largest online bank, Swissquote, is preparing to launch its own cryptocurrency trading platform, Arab News reported.
The company plans to open its crypto exchange before the end of the first half of 2022, Jan De Schepper, chief sales and marketing officer at Swissquote, was quoted as saying by Finews.asia publication.
Swissquote wants to become “the leading Swiss provider of digital assets,” he said.
“We want to enable more trading in various cryptocurrencies on the platform.”
It also plans to add stablecoins and staking services to the list of cryptocurrency offerings.
The Swiss bank currently supports 24 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin cash, chainlink, ethereum classic, EOS, stellar, tezos, augur, ox, cardano, uniswap, aave, cosmos, algorand, filecoin, maker, compound, year, finance, dogecoin, polkadot and solana.
Mining
Cryptocurrency advocates celebrated on Dec. 12 the fact that 90 per cent of the 21 million Bitcoins have been mined for circulation.
Currently, Bitcoin’s annual inflation rate is around 1.88 per cent, which is below the central bank’s traditional reference target of 2 per cent.
Network inflation is also expected to drop to 1.1 per cent after 19.98 million Bitcoins were mined, Bitcoin.com reported.
Hacked
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked and a tweet was posted claiming that the government of India had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender and had bought 500 coins to distribute to all residents of the country.
“India has officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents in the country,” the hacker had tweeted.
The tweet also contains a link to a website promoting a Bitcoin granting scam.
This hack came at a critical time in India as the government is actively working to legalise the cryptocurrency.
Trading
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.32 per cent to $47,314, at 6 p.m. Riyadh time.
Ether traded at $3,819, down by 2.55 per cent, according to data from CoinDesk.
Read More
Tarin for enhancing cooperation with Iraq in oil, gas sectors
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin...
Online Chinese classrooms provide career opportunities for Pakistani youth
BEIJING: The International Chinese Language Education Week 2021 (ICLEW2021) on the theme...
PTCL Group on-boards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021
KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have welcomed 150...
Gulf economies see 3.1% growth in 2021 on higher oil production
RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ economies are expected to have grown by...
Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry said it looks at long-term and historical...