TDAP to provide subsidised stalls at the Intersec 2022

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in the Intersec 2022 with the Pakistan Pavilion, a statement said on Friday.

TDAP will provide subsidised stalls to increase the exports of personal protection equipment (PPE), corporate wear and uniform protecting clothing, gloves, workwear, foot protection, hand and arm protection, it added.

These subsidised stalls will help increase the exports of fire-fighting equipment, rescue equipment, internet security, anti-virus software, anti-spam filters, commercial and IT security, armored vehicles and its equipment.

The Pakistani companies which participated in the Intersec 2020, under TDAP pavilion included Pakistan Farooq Garments, Suntex Gloves Industries, Rasheed Ahmed and Sons, Master Textile and Kumail Enterprises.

According to the statement, each stand is available for Rs690,000 while the cost of direct stand is around Rs1,005,000, with December 24, 2021 as the last day to apply.

In January 2020 Intersec presented the latest products and trends of more than 1,100 exhibitors from 54 countries and welcomed 34,854 visitors from 136 countries.

In the last edition along with Pakistan, 14 countries organised pavilions including Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, UK and USA.

The Garmor Corporation, Sarena Textile, Solehre Brothers and M R and Sons participated directly in Intersec 2020.